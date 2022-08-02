ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said.

A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Branch Street and Redgate Avenue, the news release said.

A person was shot with orange paintballs and was taken to UNC Nash Health Care for treatment of the eye injury.

Just after the attack, police found the car driven during the shooting by using a camera system.

The car had a North Carolina dealer plate, but officers “could not follow up with the dealership due to it being after hours,” the news release said.

On Monday around 7:30 a.m., police were on routine patrol and spotted the car used in the attack.

Michael Darcus Jr., 23, who was driving the car, was detained after a traffic stop in the 800 block of S. Howell Street, the news release said.

During a search of his home, police found “a paintball gun with orange paintballs,” according to the release.

Darcus was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, damage to property and three counts of misdemeanor assault charges from two other paintball incidents, police said.

Darcus was also cited for driving without a license and possession of an open container of alcohol, police said.

He was held on a $50,000 secured bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.