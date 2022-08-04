IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek Road.

The T-intersection of Houston Road and Weathers Creek Road (Google Maps)

After failing to stop, Turner’s motorcycle lost control, overturned and ran off the road straight ahead. Turner was thrown off of the motorcycle and died of his injuries at the scene.

Investigators say that early indications are that alcohol impairment and excessive speed were contributing factors in the crash.