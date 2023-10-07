STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead as the result of a crash on Interstate 40 West, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around noon on Saturday, state troopers came to Interstate 40 West near Exit 146 for Stamey Farm Road after getting a report of a crash.

Investigators say that Wesley Edward Mallory, 46, of Morganton, was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta west on I-40 and collided with a 2018 international tractor-trailer.

Troopers say that Mallory “failed to adequately reduce speed” before crashing into the tractor-trailer that was stopped in the right lane due to traffic.

Mallory died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured as a result of the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts and impairment was not a contributing factor, according to investigators. No charges will be filed.

I-40 West was closed for around two hours in the area of the crash.