ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Parks Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a driver after a man was hit and killed on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 6 a.m., National Park Service dispatch operators were told a dead man was in the road near milepost 221 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

NPS law enforcement rangers arrived on the scene and later confirmed that Brandon Lee Wagoner, 33, of Sparta, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

An investigation is underway led by NPS Investigative Services Branch with help from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, NC Highway Patrol and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department.

A tip line has been established for anyone who may have traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway area of milepost 221 near Sparta in the overnight or early morning hours of Tuesday, May 30.

National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) tip line: 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.