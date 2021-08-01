Man killed in drive-by shooting on NC highway

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting on a North Carolina highway.

News outlets report that Garner police Capt. Lorie Smith says Kyree Deron Dickerson, of Raleigh, was a passenger in the front seat of a Mercedes on U.S. Route 70 near Interstate 40 in Garner when he was shot multiple times.

Dickerson was taken to Wake Medical Center Garner, where police say he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the shooting.

Smith says the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random incident, but she declined to comment on whether a suspect or motive had been identified.