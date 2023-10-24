WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed by a homeowner early Monday morning in Wake Forest, according to police.

At 3:20 a.m., Wake Forest police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Abercrombie Road. After arriving, they found Contestable suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Steven Dallas Contestable, 34, was attempting to break into the home when he was confronted by one of the homeowners.

Police said the homeowner gave several verbal warnings before shooting Contestable.

Contestable had broken several panes of glass on the door while attempting to gain entry to the home, according to police.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at 919-435-9610. Callers may remain anonymous.