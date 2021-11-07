Man involved in fatal NC shooting at Walmart identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two police officers serving in North Carolina’s largest city have been placed on administrative leave while the circumstances of a fatal shooting of an armed man outside a Walmart are investigated.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Saturday identified the armed man who died Friday as 23-year-old Derrell Lamar Raney.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened.

Police say a security guard contracted by Walmart at an east Charlotte store told officers a man pointed a firearm at him.

The police chief says the officers found the man in the parking lot and that the man also pointed a firearm at them.

