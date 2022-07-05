KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday.

Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found a man, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

Tuesday’s shooting follows two that happened on Sunday where two men were killed and two others were injured.

Officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston dead after being shot multiple times at a home in the 300 block of Sunshine Street. Two others were later located at UNC Lenoir Health after they arrived there to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Another shooting Sunday night killed a man in the 200 block of South Adkin Street. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. and found Michael Davis Jr., 42, of Kinston, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to ECU Health in Greenville, where he later died.

The Kinston Police Department is investigating each shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.