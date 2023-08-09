CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man was sentenced on Monday to 22 years in prison for a string of armed robberies he committed in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

In September 2022, Johnny Jermaine Davis, 40, of Kennesaw Georgia pleaded guilty to six counts of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison followed by five years of probation and he will have to pay $65,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, between January and May 2021, Davis robbed seven banks in three states, including two in Asheville. Davis brandished a gun in each of the robberies, and fired it during one robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

On February 25, 2021, Davis robbed a BB&T bank on Hendersonville Road in Asheville. During the robbery, he approached a teller and pretended to be cashing a check. Court document show he put on a black glove and pulled out a handgun pointed it at the teller and yelled “Don’t move.”

He then jumped over the counter, ordered bank employees to lie on the ground and began to grab cash.

Davis also told the bank employees he had planted a device that would release

toxic gas if they moved before two minutes passed. Davis finished emptying the cash drawers

and exited the bank.

Davis returned to Asheville in May 2021, when he robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Merrimon Avenue.

According to court records, Davis told a teller he wanted to cash a check, drew a handgun, pointed it at the teller, then jumped over the counter and told the employees to get on the floor while he went through the cash drawers.

Davis was arrested in June 2021 when the FBI executed a search warrant on his home in Georgia. He is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to a federal prison to serve his sentence.