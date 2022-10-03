HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast. Authorities said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator was upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had previously washed out.

The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, was found dead inside the vehicle. Troopers said they believe Paxson had crashed around 11 p.m. on September 30.

Officials said 24th Street Place Northeast is not a roadway that is maintained by the NC Department of Transportation. Troopers said it appeared that the portion of the roadway had collapsed several years ago when a culvert washed away.

Barricades that had been located at the washout had reportedly been vandalized and removed, Highway Patrol said.