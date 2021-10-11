Man found dead along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC is not Brian Laundrie, FBI says

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — The FBI says a body found in the Blue Ridge Parkway area in Watauga County on Saturday is not Brian Laundrie, according to WSOC.

At about 1:14 p.m., a park visitor told National Parks Service dispatch they found a body near an overlook.

Rangers responded to the scene and found the body under the Yadkin Valley Overlook near Milepost 289.8.

The parks service has not confirmed the cause of death.

“At this time, there is no evidence to connect or any reason to believe it is related to the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie,” the FBI stated.

The NPS and North Carolina SBI are investigating.

Laundrie was reported missing more than two weeks after police say he returned home to North Port alone from a cross-country trip he had been on with his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 15, three days after his parents now say he left to go on a hike in the Carlton Reserve, and two days before he was reported missing.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on Sept. 23 following a federal grand jury indictment for use of unauthorized access devices after Petito’s death.