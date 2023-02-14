PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is facing DWI and other charges after a woman in his car died during a Chatham County crash while he fled law enforcement last month, officials said.

The incident was reported on Jan. 5 when a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a “suspicious” car in the Bonlee area, according to a news release from deputies.

The silver Honda Accord was in a gas station parking lot when a deputy saw the two occupants who were involved in “activity consistent with using narcotics,” the news release said.

“When the investigator pulled into the parking lot, the car left the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” officials said in the news release.

During a chase, the fleeing car passed in a no-passing zone and traveled more than twice the speed limit, the news release said.

The driver of the Honda later lost control in the 6000 block of Bonlee Bennett Road and smashed into a telephone pole in the front yard of a home, deputies said.

A woman in the car, Amber French, 31, of Randleman, later died from injuries in the wreck.

The driver, Christopher Allen Davis, 40, of Asheboro, was air-lifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Davis was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, as well as, multiple traffic violations that happened during the chase, deputies said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also charged Davis with second-degree murder, no liability insurance, driving while impaired, failure to wear seat belt-driver, fail to maintain lane control.

Davis was placed in the custody of the Chatham County Detention Center without bond.