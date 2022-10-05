RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Saturday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the White House Community.

While on patrol, they attempted to stop a red Dodge sedan driven by Joshua Wayne Cuthbertson, 29, of Rutherfordton.

He was wanted on an indictment for trafficking methamphetamine, probation violation, along with various other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

After attempting to stop Cuthbertson, he led deputies on a pursuit before being taken into custody.

Once in custody, Cuthbertson was charged/served with the following and given a secured bond:

trafficking methamphetamine

maintaining a veh/dwell/place

misdemeanor probation violation

three counts failure to appear on misdemeanor

felony flee/elude arrest

fictitious registration plate