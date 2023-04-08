RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of a stabbing at a downtown Raleigh supermarket has died, the Raleigh Police Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Police said 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr. died from being stabbed multiple times inside Taz’s Supermarket on 207 South Wilmington St.

They said he was stabbed Thursday at about 3:31 p.m.

Garrity Jr. sustained serious injuries and an EMS crew took him to the hospital, according to the police department.

Seven hours after the stabbing took place, police were still on the scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police on the scene of a stabbing on South Wilmington Street. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

Raleigh police said Saturday that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.