RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man has died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.

According to reports, they found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, reports say.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP, or click here for text and email reporting options. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.