Man dies after beach rescue on North Carolina coast

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Police on the North Carolina coast say a man has died after he was pulled from the ocean.

A news release from Carolina Beach police on Tuesday says firefighters and emergency personnel were summoned to a stretch of beach after a report of lifeguards responding to an ocean rescue.

Police say an unidentified 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and needed no medical attention.

A man identified by police as 52-year-old Darren Gentry of Trenton, Illinois, was unconscious when first responders arrived, and rescue workers were unable to resuscitate him.

The state medical examiner’s office is performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.