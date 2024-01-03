GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Joshua Andre Nealy, 27, was found dead at the scene in the area of Summit Avenue and Twain Road after police got a call about an “aggravated assault” around noon on Tuesday.

GPD’s Violent Crime Reduction Team arrested two suspects in connection to this homicide. Zakariya Hassane, 21, was charged with first-degree murder and Jakwon Raheem Jacobs, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. A third suspect was charged with intent to sell marijuana.

This is an ongoing investigation.