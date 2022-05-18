CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been taken into custody in connection to the assault of a woman at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

“Detectives with the Special Victims Division have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in the Central Division. A victim was physically and sexually assaulted yesterday inside an office at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse,” said the CMPD on Twitter.

Devonte Johnson, 24, is in custody at the Mecklenburg County Central Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records.

Johnson is charged with the following:

First-degree kidnapping

Indecent exposure

Assault on a female

Sexual battery

Attempted second-degree forcible rape

Interfering with an emergency communication

Communicating threats

Common law robbery

Injury to personal property

Attempted second-degree forcible sex offense

Johnson is being held on a $590,000 bond.