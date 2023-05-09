HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for delivering two pipe bomb-type devices to a Hickory church this weekend, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Market Place Church located at 2936 N.C. 127 S. in Hickory.

Authorities said Joshua Wayne Hawley, 37, fled the area before officers arrived at the church. Hickory Police said the area surrounding the church was evacuated this weekend and the FBI, Gaston County Police Bomb Squad, and Gastonia Police Bomb Squad were called in.

Both devices were ‘rendered safe’ by the bomb squads on Sunday.

Authorities said they discovered that Hawley was at a home located along Kaylas Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. On Monday, May 8, the A.T.F. and F.B.I. along with various local departments across Burke and Gaston counties, executed a search and arrest warrant at the home.

Hawley was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction. Possible additional charges are pending, police said.