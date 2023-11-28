ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with the murder of an unborn child following an attack on his ex-girlfriend that led to the death of their baby, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the baby, Josiah Randolph Hearne, was born on Nov. 14, 2023, and lived just shy of 12 hours before succumbing to his injuries from an assault by Raymond Jerel Callicutt.

Investigators said Callicutt attacked Josiah’s mother, Jenny Nicole Hearne, on Nov. 11, 2023, at her home off W NC 152 Hwy near Atwell.

The two had previously been in a relationship, and an argument quickly turned physical, deputies said. Days after the attack, Hearne went to the hospital with concerning symptoms, and Josiah was born roughly 24 weeks prematurely, the sheriff’s office said.

Following the infant’s death, an autopsy was completed and the medical examiner determined that in addition to the mother’s injuries, Josiah had injuries to his liver, brain, heart, and lungs.

With those findings, the baby’s death was ruled as a homicide due to blunt force trauma from the reported assault.

Callicutt was initially arrested on Nov. 17 for breaking into Hearne’s home on Nov. 14. Following the infant’s autopsy, Callicutt was charged with the murder of an unborn child on Nov. 27.

Callicutt is being held without bond at the Rowan County Jail. He’s due in court on Nov. 29.