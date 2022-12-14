FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges in a sexual assault cold case, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Investigators say the charges pertain to a series of rape and kidnapping incidents that occurred in 2007.

Christopher James McMillan, 38, of Fayetteville, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Investigators say that McMillan would allegedly offer his victims rides, take them to a secluded location and sexually assault them.

The initial investigation in 2007 went unsolved due to limitations in DNA technology, according to investigators. However, the sexual assault kits from this case were recently submitted for testing with funding from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.

As a result, McMillan was identified as a suspect. He is currently being charged with the following:

Three counts of first-degree rape

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

First-degree sexual offense

Communication of threats

McMillan is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.