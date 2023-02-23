CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NERWS) – A man who attempted to kidnap a Charlotte woman from her apartment now faces life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

New York resident Russell Martini, 45, faces multiple charges including kidnapping charges and cyberstalking.

According to court records, in May of last year, Martini traveled to Charlotte, and waited at a woman’s apartment complex who he had previously been communicating with, before attacking her as she arrived. He then attempted to drag her to his car, but a bystander intervened and Martini fled. He then followed up with email threats to the woman.

Martini is also accused of creating a fake social media account under the victim’s name while threatening to publish sexual photos and videos of the victim if she did not respond to his communications, records showed.