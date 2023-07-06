DUURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a five year old was shot and killed in Durham Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

CBS 17 previously reported on Wednesday that a 15-year-old girl and what police initially reported as a 4-year-old girl were shot in the 400 block of North Guthrie Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later determined the younger girl was five years old. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Brian Deshan Luster, 42, of Durham, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in the Durham County Jail with no bond.