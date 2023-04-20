RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man charged in a shooting at an apartment building Sunday is a former N.C. State football player, the university told CBS 17 on Wednesday.

Hakim Omar Jones, 29, is charged with two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to arrest records.

According to the arrest warrant, the assualt victims are a man and a woman.

A woman was injured by glass when the gunfire was reported just after 6:35 p.m. on Sunday at 450 North St., which is the location of a seven-story building, The Gramercy Apartments.

New photos from someone who lives at the complex show bullet holes in an apartment door and hallway of the building.

Police said Jones, who was taken into custody that same night, fired shots inside his own apartment and outside the building.

Chris Gonnelli said he and his girlfriend were making dinner when they heard what sounded like “15” gunshots go off.

It was only once he stepped outside and saw the police presence that he realized it was coming from the building.

“It was pretty scary, you know, you definitely like to feel like you’re safe,” Gonnelli said.

A resident shared an email with CBS 17 showing the building sent out a message shortly after 7:30 p.m. stating police department requested everyone to stay inside.

A representative for the building sent CBS 17 the following statement.

Police said the injured woman was treated by EMS crews at the scene. There were no other injuries. Jones was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“We take this matter seriously and promptly communicated with residents once police notified our team to do so. We have been communicating with residents since the incident occurred Sunday evening and are continuing to respond to residents on a one-on-one basis to address their individual concerns.”

–The Gramercy Apartment Homes

Police said the injured woman was treated by EMS crews at the scene. There were no other injuries. Jones was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Jones played safety for the Wolfpack from 2012-15. As a junior, he was the team’s leading tackler with 80 stops, according to N.C. State.