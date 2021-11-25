Man charged in killing of NC college football player

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the suspect in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player has been arrested.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that police in Hickory said suspect Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville” by the owner.

Officials said that Izard was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

He was being held without bond in a local jail.

Collettsville is about 85 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Caldwell County.

Izard is suspected of killing 19-year-old Omari Alexander of Concord.

He died early Saturday morning in the parking of some apartments in Hickory.

He was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory and played tight end on the football team.