Man charged in beating death of UNC-Chapel Hill student

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a man has been charged with murder in the 2012 beating death of a college student.

News outlets report Chapel Hill police announced Thursday that 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Olivares of Durham was arrested in the beating death of Faith Hedgepeth at her off-campus apartment.

The student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was 19 years old when her roommate found her body in their apartment on Sept. 7, 2012.

An autopsy showed Hedgepeth suffered extensive skull fractures and cuts to her face and head, and she was also badly beaten on her arms and legs.