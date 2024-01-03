GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are looking for a man who used an eastern North Carolina man’s identity to cash a check, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 27, detectives say a man wearing a white ball cap walked into the United Bank on S. New Hope Road and cashed a check using the ID of a man from Bladen County, N.C., walking away with $2,500.

Gastonia Police Dept. Gastonia Police Dept.

According to police, the victim was out of town and did not know who the suspect was. The suspect was seen getting out of a gold Chevy Malibu that was also occupied by a driver and another passenger.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department.