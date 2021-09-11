Man arrested in shooting death of North Carolina toddler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy who was sleeping inside his home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says in a news release that detectives have filed multiple charges against 21-year-old Qua’Tonio Stephens, including accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say Asiah Figueroa was killed and his 4-year-old sister wounded when people in multiple vehicles opened fire on a house in Charlotte late Tuesday night.

Investigators estimate that the gunmen fired 150 rounds into the home.