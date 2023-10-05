KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested for his role in a shooting on Interstate 87 that happened Tuesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reported shots fired at 7:20 a.m. on I-87 near South Smithfield Road in Knightdale. A victim told officials that someone shot at his car while he was driving. No one was injured.

CBS 17’s Hayley Fixler spoke with the victim — who wanted to remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, Jaymar De Everette Cummings, 34, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Investigators determined Cummings fired his gun into the car as he and the victim were both driving separately down I-87.

The victim’s car was shot into on I-87.

Cummings is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.