IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County man has been arrested for making threats of violence to several area schools, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, around 10:30 p.m., several school resource officers began receiving text messages regarding threats of violence to numerous Iredell County schools, most of which in the Mooresville area.

The impacted schools were West Iredell High School, Lake Norman High School, The Brawley School, and Lakeshore Middle School.

The threats were forwarded to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office threat assessment detectives, who began investigating.

“They were quickly able to determine the threats that were sent were made by Christopher Enrique Avelar,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody at his home early Thursday morning, Oct. 19.

Avelar has been charged with the following:

4 counts of felony communicating threats of mass violence on educational property

He has been transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he will remain in custody until released to a family member, per the judge’s order.