SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 19, after officers say he committed indecent liberties with a child at a Salisbury restaurant.

Salisbury Police said its officers were called to DJ’s Restaurant on West Innes Street just after 8 p.m. in reference to suspicious circumstances.

Charles Ray Honbarger was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a juvenile and given a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be in Rowan County court at 9 a.m. Thursday.