CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local man is facing charges for impersonating a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and carrying around a stolen badge, authorities said.

Stephen Burke Bridges, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday night, Dec. 7, and charged with three counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, obtaining property by false pretenses, and possession of stolen goods.

According to CMPD, Bridges had photos of himself posing as a CMPD officer. After detectives investigated the reported crime, it was discovered that Bridges “never worked for CMPD.”

Photo: Stephen Burke Brdges, via Mecklenburg County Jail

Police said Bridges was hired as a security officer for a bar in the South End area who believed him to be a CMPD officer.

Bridges was presenting a CMPD badge, which was determined to be stolen.

CMPD said the badge had been reported missing, but could not provide an exact date as to when the badge was reported missing at this time.

Bridges had no prior criminal history.

“At this point, we don’t believe that Mr. Bridges performed any official acts or made any traffic stops, even though we believe this, we’re asking for the public’s assistance,” CMPD said.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident, however, if the public is aware of any incidents where Bridges did perform any official acts, acting as CMPD, authorities are asking the public to call 9-1-1 to investigate the claims further.

Check back for updates on this developing story.