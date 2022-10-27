ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – A man previously at-large after hitting two children with his SUV near the Erwin Denim Days Festival and Parade in mid-October has been arrested for felony hit-and-run, police confirmed Wednesday night.

The Erwin Police Department confirmed it arrested 60-year-old Therone Holiday.

Holiday hit two children, sending them to the hospital, on Oct. 15 around 1 p.m. just up the road from the Denim Days Festival and Parade.

Police previously said the small, dark gray Jeep SUV was traveling east on Denim Drive when the two children were struck. The vehicle then “continued traveling east” after the collision.

No information on the children has been released other than that they both had non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the collision.