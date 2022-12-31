RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after a baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV Friday night.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Mills View Court, according to Raleigh police.

A mother reported to police that a man stole her white Mitsubishi Outlander and that her 4-month-old baby boy was inside the SUV, according to a news release from police.

Police said that officers later spotted the stolen SUV in the 1500 block of Capital Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect, who police said was 32-year-old Tony Antronie Elliott, was taken into custody without incident for questioning late Friday night, the police said.

Early Saturday morning, police said they arrested Elliott.

He is charged with felonious restraint, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.

The baby was not harmed and was reunited with his mother, police said in the news release, which was partially titled “Raleigh Police Investigate Kidnapping.”

Raleigh police in the 1500 block of Capital Blvd. Friday night after a baby was reported missing in a stolen SUV. (Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

The location of the initially reported incident is off Calvary Drive just west of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard.