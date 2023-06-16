ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for a stabbing at a Piedmont Triad park.

According to Asheboro Police Department, officers were called to Bicentennial Park about a stabbing and when they got there, multiple witnesses told them they’d seen a man on top of another man stabbing him. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect, Mason Bryce Wooten, was found a short distance from the scene and arrested without incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was given a $150,000 bond.