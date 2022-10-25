GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in eastern North Carolina said Monday they have made an arrest in the death of a mother.

Samantha Coppola, 39, was found dead in her home one week ago.

Deputies were called to her Weston Road home just after 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the home, deputies found Coppola dead and believed she was killed several days earlier, the release said.

Samantha Coppola in a photo from her family.

“A free spirit, Samantha was a devoted mother, had a good heart and was loved by all,” her obituary said.

During an investigation, officials said they learned a man was in a relationship with Coppola and they recently moved to the home on Weston Road, which is about two miles east of Greenville.

Robert Edward Rathmann, 39, was already jailed on unrelated crimes deputies said he committed earlier this month. He was arrested and held on a $200,00 bond on Oct. 13 on burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize charges, officials said.

By Friday deputies said they collected enough evidence to charge him in Coppola’s death.

He is facing an open count of murder in her death and is being held without bond, the news release said.

Coppola was originally from Trenton, New Jersey, and leaves behind a young son.

Coppola’s funeral is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Service Chapel at 605 Country Club Drive. Family visitation will take place starting at 4 p.m. at the chapel.