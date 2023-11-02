MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been accused of sexually abusing a child in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on Oct. 18 alleging Daniel Philbeck, 69, had sexually abused a child under the age of 13.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Philbeck and charged him with two counts of felonious statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and two counts of felonious indecency liberties with a child.

He was booked into the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and given a $1,200,000 bond.