IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 23-year-old man is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a girl under the age of 15, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report about the alleged relationship on July 14.

Detectives executed a search warrant to investigate the social media accounts used by the suspect to communicate with the girl. The research led authorities to identify 23-year-old Bryan Aldair Muniz-Cordoba of Raleigh as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Muniz-Cordoba for two counts of felony statutory sex offenses with a child less than 15 years old and felony disseminating obscenities.

On November 16, the suspect was found in Wake County by the Cary Police Department and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center on Nov. 17 and was issued a $325,000 secured bond.