JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, on Monday pled guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kimrey’s murder trial had been delayed several times.

Woods was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2017, by Kimrey. On Dec. 2, 2017, after an exhaustive search, her body was found stuffed in a couch cushion in Shelter Creek in Pender County.

