DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man accused of posing as a fake lawyer has been caught and charged, the Durham Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Johnny Carroll Clifton Jr., 52, was taken into custody from his home early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said and is facing three charges in Durham — the same charges from a prior incident in Franklin County, where he is accused of doing this before.

Clifton is charged with practicing law without a license, felony obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear — the same he is charged with in Wake County. A woman reported being swindled out of money after becoming suspicious of his law practices during a session.

The woman said she met with Clifton in a proclaimed office and was presented with convincing legal paperwork, but became suspicious of documents and reported him to the sheriff’s office.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and North Carolina State Bar Ethics Department determined he was not a licensed attorney and had been looking for him, along with the sheriff’s office, since March 17.