MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Craig Cox, of Mount Airy, became the second winner of the $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion after unknowingly entering the promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Most of the time when I play Cash 5, I buy five tickets,” Cox said. “I guess this was a lucky break for me.”

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the drawing.

Cox’s “lucky break” happened last Monday in the second drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

Cox, a 59-year-old warehouse worker, bought his Cash 5 ticket from Cupboard #2 on Old U.S. 601 in Mount Airy.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,250.

“This is definitely going to help me,” he said.

Cox said he plans to use his winnings to do some home renovations.

