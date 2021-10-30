Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson fairly sure he’ll run for NC governor in 2024

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he’s fairly certain he will run for governor in 2024, rather than seek a second term in his current post.

He said in a public conference call posted this week that he was “95% sure” of a gubernatorial run. Robinson was elected lieutenant governor last November in his first bid for political office.

Current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can’t seek reelection again due to term limits.

Robinson has faced recent resignation demands after comments he made about sex education in schools that critics say disparaged LGBTQ people.

Robinson said he was talking about reading materials, not people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter