RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There always are a bevy of new laws to take effect on New Year’s Day. Some of them affect you directly, and others make changes around you, as 2022 showed us.

For instance, when you wake up on Sunday, you will be subject to a lower state income tax rate in North Carolina, just one of the various adjustments in state laws that include the limits on cyberstalking and more clarity about “peeping.”

The way the prison system in the state operates will be overhauled as well, and the safety of children will get a new examination.

But two things you won’t be implementing are the availability of medical marijuana and sports betting, both of which have languished in the NC House after passing through the Senate. More to come on those when the General Assembly reconvenes on Jan. 9.

Tax rates reduced

Because taxes are one of the two things that none of us can avoid – you know the other, more final thing – let’s focus on changes in those laws first.

The state’s flat individual income tax rate goes down from 4.99% to 4.75% for the year. That rate will fall to 3.99% in 2027.

The NC Department of Revenue’s interest rate for refunds and assessments of taxes increased from 5% to 7%, and the tax rate for motor fuels and alternative fuels increased from 38.6 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon.

There is a bevy of tax adjustments for businesses, too, but they are far too complicated to explain here. There is plenty of guidance available about franchises and the like.

But also starting Jan. 1, taxpayers are required to add back on their state income tax forms expenses they might have deducted federally because those expenses were paid by funds provided through forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans (If you followed that. A number of loans for elected leaders were forgiven, you may recall). This add-back rule was implemented in 2020 but delayed in 2021.

Personal privacy

The state’s new cyberstalking law defines electronic communications – expanding past delineations – and includes email and even “fleet vehicles” (whether owned or rented). The law describes the illegality of using “electronic mail or electronic communication any words or language threatening to inflict bodily harm to any person or to that person’s child, sibling, spouse, or dependent, or physical injury to the property of any person, or for the purpose of extorting money or other things of value from any person.”

The terminology is very broad and thorough, and vehicles are included because of the potential for how tracking devices installed for viable purposes could be adjusted to stalk and track.

As for “peeping,” the definitions became much broader and clearer. The act of surreptitiously peeping “underneath or through the clothing being worn by another person, through the use of a mirror or other device, for the purpose of viewing the body of, or the undergarments worn by, that other person without their consent shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.” This includes any “photograph or photographic reproduction, still or moving, or any videotape, motion picture, or live television transmission, or any digital image of any individual.”

Prison reform

Then there is the bill that establishes the Department of Adult Correction, which would oversee prison operations in the state under the leadership of the “Secretary of the Department of Adult Correction,” whose powers would be delegated by the governor.

This secretary “is authorized to adopt rules and procedures for the implementation of this Article” to govern the new department, which includes the Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the Department of Adult Correction and appropriate legislative committees. The secretary can create a Division of Prisons under that cabinet-level position.

There also would be a change in sentencing guidelines involving “concurrent” – sentences served at the same time – and “consecutive” – a sentence that begins after another is concluded – and how they are defined. All sentences unless otherwise specified, would be deemed concurrent, and prisoners would be seen as having one term.

Child fatalities

There will be a North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force within the Department of Health and Human Services that will consist of 36 people: 12 existing state officials and four appointed by the governor, 10 by the speaker of the House and 10 by the Senate president.

The group will study data about child deaths – ages, causes, geography – and the role of agencies that oversee child services, with a goal of determining “whether those laws, rules, and policies inappropriately impede the exchange of information necessary to protect children from preventable deaths, and, if so, recommend changes to them.

The chief medical examiner will be involved, and county health departments will be evaluated.

Other stuff

The new state budget included a provision that limits the governor’s powers during emergencies. This means that some of the steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper took during the coronavirus pandemic would have had more restrictions before implementation .

. The continued rollout of Senate Bill 300 , which last fall implemented some changes in the recruitment of law enforcement officers and adjusted the threshold age from 6 years old to 8 or 10 years old (depending on the offense) for when children would have to appear in court on charges. But further aspects of the law include the post-George Floyd requirement that a police officer is required to report when he or she witnesses another officer using excessive force. The bill also adds on Jan. 1 specificity for investigating the backgrounds o f potential officers.

, which last fall implemented some changes in the recruitment of law enforcement officers and adjusted the threshold age from 6 years old to 8 or 10 years old (depending on the offense) for when children would have to appear in court on charges. But further aspects of the law include the post-George Floyd requirement that a police officer is required to report when he or she witnesses another officer using excessive force. The bill also adds on Jan. 1 specificity f potential officers. And if you work for the federal government, you are getting a raise. The Department of Labor announced in December that, effective Jan. 1., the federal minimum wage will increase to $12.15 per hour. This typically to workers hired in connection with federal contracts that were “entered into, renewed, or extended” before Jan. 30, 2022, for “procurement, service, concessions and connections to federal property or lands and related to offering services for federal employees, their dependents, or the general public.” Tipped employees would be paid a minimum cash wage of $8.50 per hour.