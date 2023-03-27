HARMONY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jo Anne Brown, of Harmony, won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket and celebrated at a convenience store in Iredell County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I think everybody in the surrounding area knew we won,” Brown said. “We were hootin’ and hollerin’ for sure.”

Brown bought her winning $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Fast Phil’s on Harmony Highway in Harmony. She scratched the ticket in the store.

“We just kept screaming, ‘We are millionaires,’” Brown said. “It was like a dream.”

Brown’s husband Kerry was also in the store and joined in the celebration.

“Some things are just meant to be,” he said. “We all did a lot of happy crying.”

When Brown arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,503. She said they would use the winnings to help with her retirement.

“This money will help make that happen,” Brown said. “It’s a life-changing event for us. That’s for sure.”

Brown said they would also use the money to help out their family and perhaps put a pond on their property so their grandkids could go fishing.

