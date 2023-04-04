CORNELIUS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say they took a woman into custody over a Monday assault with a deadly weapon at Ramsey Creek Park.

Authorities apprehended Concord resident Terri Lynn Bignell Monday night. She’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Medic said that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Officers believe that this is an isolated incident that took place.

Police later posted a picture of a woman who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Officers describe the suspect as a white woman around 66 years old. They say she was last seen on foot around 5 p.m. in the area of Nantz Road and W. Catawba Avenue.