ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A loaded handgun was found on campus at Erwin Elementary School on Friday morning, according to the police chief.

A school resource officer inside Erwin Elementary School and other staff were told a fourth grader had a gun in their bag. The weapon was reported by other students.

A loaded handgun was found in a fourth grade student’s backpack around 11:40 a.m. Friday morning, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson.

The chief said the school did not go on lockdown. He also said the school will increase police presence next week.

All students were dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Now, investigators are interviewing other students and continuing to talk to the juvenile involved and the guardians of that student.

CBS 17 spoke with the chief of the Erwin Police department who says this is one example of why school resource officers are so essential inside all schools.

“Things are going to happen, there’s going to be incidents where weapons may get onto school property, but luckily with his training and school staff training, as soon as they got the threat they immediately located the juvenile and located the firearm, so I think it’s a great thing to have,” Johnson said.

Police say it’s possible in instances like this that the guardian of the student could face charges, but it’s still too early in the investigation to tell.

The investigation is ongoing.