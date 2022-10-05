GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The activities start with sports, followed by concerts around sports and then numerous celebrations of music of all sorts.

College basketball soon will invade the sports world in North Carolina – and our large venues – but for now you can get a little light sports and mix it with music for your entertainment options in October. And this isn’t including anything involving Halloween and fall – that’s a separate list.

Lizzo plays the flute during her performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The biggest name dropping into North Carolina this month, perhaps, will be in Charlotte, where Lizzo will bring “The Special Tour” to the Spectrum Center on Oct. 20.

It’s her only stop in the state among 10 performances this month, ranging from Toronto to Austin. We don’t think the Library of Congress is allowing her to take along James Madison’s crystal flute.

But before we hit that high note, we have to start with sports at the Greensboro Coliseum, where the renowned NBA powerhouse Boston Celtics will play the occasional visitor Charlotte Hornets in an exhibition game on Friday night.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, left, jokes with center Al Horford, right, as the NBA basketball players stand for photos during the team’s Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Canton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Celtics routinely are a big draw because of their history of accomplishment and transplanted New Englanders who live everywhere. There is such an expectation of a crowd that coliseum officials sent out traffic alerts.

Patrons are advised to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Ticketholders should plan to be on-site and parked by 6. Coliseum parking lots will open at 4, and doors to the coliseum are scheduled to open at 6.

Patrons also are encouraged to use the UNCG Park & Ride Lot (1720 W. Gate City Blvd.) for access to the north end of the building and easier post-event exiting.

And be sure to download your tickets before arriving and visit the coliseum website for detailed parking, ADA entry and elevator access information.

So, yeah, this must be a big event. But that won’t be anything like the three days of North Carolina A&T Homecoming shows on Oct. 28-30.

North Carolina A&T Homecoming is the “greatest” show. (WGHP)

NC A&T calls its celebration “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.” It typically attracts about 40,000 visitors for a full week of celebrations, but only three events are at the coliseum:

Oct. 28: Step’s Ain’t No Half Steppin.

Step’s Ain’t No Half Steppin. Oct. 29: Lil Baby, with Chloe, Nardo Wick and Glorilla.

Lil Baby, with Chloe, Nardo Wick and Glorilla. Oct. 30: Gospel Concert, featuring Tye Tribett and Le’Andria Johnson.

Venus Williams

None of those events are the sports events on campus at A&T, but sports topics are keen at various arenas this month. And we even include Monster Trucks, which will take up two days on Oct. 15-16 at the coliseum, and WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW on Oct. 24 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Tennis star Venus Williams will appear for the Guilford College Bryan Series on Oct. 20 at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

And the Carolina Hurricanes will have the first three home games of their regular season at PNC Arena in Raleigh, starting Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Other stuff

Otherwise, there are a few noteworthy appearances next month:

If you like a range of styles, Casting Crowns and Iron Maiden will appear in the same week (Oct. 22 and Oct. 25) at the Greensboro Coliseum.

If you are a fan of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” maybe you would like to know Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform on Oct. 16 at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

maybe you would like to know Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform on Oct. 16 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. If you want to celebrate various types of oldies: Aretha Franklin’s tribute show (Oct. 11 at the Tanger Center), Brandi Carlile (Oct. 7 at DPAC) and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (Oct. 27 at DPAC) are for you.

If you like theater, Tanger Center will stage “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on Oct. 25-30; and “Annie” stops in Durham on Oct. 18-23.

The full list

Here’s a deeper list of events, with links to sites where you can learn about times and tickets and other information.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Oct. 7: Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 15-16: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 22: Casting Crowns, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 23: Christina Nodal, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 25: Iron Maiden, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 28: NC A&T Homecoming Show, Step, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 29: NC A&T Homecoming Show, Lil Baby, in Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 30: NC A&T Homecoming Gospel Concert, in Greensboro Coliseum

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

300 North Elm St., Greensboro

Oct. 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T., A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin

Oct. 15: That Girl Lay

Oct. 16: Diana Krall

Oct. 20: Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Venus Williams

Oct. 22: An Evening with David Sedaris

Oct. 25-30: “Pretty Woman: The Musical”

Durham Performing Arts Center

123 Vivian St., Durham

Oct. 6: Wanda Sykes

Oct. 7: Brandi Carlile

Oct. 8: Father John Misty

Oct. 11: Gov’t Mule

Oct. 12: Wardruna

Oct. 15: Diana Krall

Oct. 16: Steve Martin & Martin Short

Oct 18-23: “Annie”

Oct. 24: Daniel Howell World Tour

Oct. 27: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Oct. 28: Marcus Mumford

Oct. 29: Jonathan Van Ness

Oct. 30: Straight No Chaser

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Oct. 23: Cheer Extreme All-Stars Showcase

PNC Arena

1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Oct. 6: An evening with David Jeremiah

Oct. 7: Katt Williams

Oct. 12: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Oct. 13: Primetime With The Pack

Oct. 18: Greta Van Fleet

Oct. 28: New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Oct. 31: Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 South McDowell St., Raleigh

Oct. 7: Maxwell: The Night Tour

Oct. 20: Koe Wetzel w/Trey Lewis and Kolby Cooper

Oct. 28: THE RINK

Spectrum Center

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

Oct. 8: The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!

Oct. 20: Lizzo, The Special Tour

Oct. 24: WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Oct. 28: Greta Van Fleet

