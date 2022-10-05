GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The activities start with sports, followed by concerts around sports and then numerous celebrations of music of all sorts.
College basketball soon will invade the sports world in North Carolina – and our large venues – but for now you can get a little light sports and mix it with music for your entertainment options in October. And this isn’t including anything involving Halloween and fall – that’s a separate list.
The biggest name dropping into North Carolina this month, perhaps, will be in Charlotte, where Lizzo will bring “The Special Tour” to the Spectrum Center on Oct. 20.
It’s her only stop in the state among 10 performances this month, ranging from Toronto to Austin. We don’t think the Library of Congress is allowing her to take along James Madison’s crystal flute.
But before we hit that high note, we have to start with sports at the Greensboro Coliseum, where the renowned NBA powerhouse Boston Celtics will play the occasional visitor Charlotte Hornets in an exhibition game on Friday night.
The Celtics routinely are a big draw because of their history of accomplishment and transplanted New Englanders who live everywhere. There is such an expectation of a crowd that coliseum officials sent out traffic alerts.
Patrons are advised to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged.
Patrons also are encouraged to use the UNCG Park & Ride Lot (1720 W. Gate City Blvd.) for access to the north end of the building and easier post-event exiting.
And be sure to download your tickets before arriving and visit the coliseum website for detailed parking, ADA entry and elevator access information.
So, yeah, this must be a big event. But that won’t be anything like the three days of North Carolina A&T Homecoming shows on Oct. 28-30.
NC A&T calls its celebration “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.” It typically attracts about 40,000 visitors for a full week of celebrations, but only three events are at the coliseum:
- Oct. 28: Step’s Ain’t No Half Steppin.
- Oct. 29: Lil Baby, with Chloe, Nardo Wick and Glorilla.
- Oct. 30: Gospel Concert, featuring Tye Tribett and Le’Andria Johnson.
None of those events are the sports events on campus at A&T, but sports topics are keen at various arenas this month. And we even include Monster Trucks, which will take up two days on Oct. 15-16 at the coliseum, and WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW on Oct. 24 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Tennis star Venus Williams will appear for the Guilford College Bryan Series on Oct. 20 at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.
And the Carolina Hurricanes will have the first three home games of their regular season at PNC Arena in Raleigh, starting Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Other stuff
Otherwise, there are a few noteworthy appearances next month:
- If you like a range of styles, Casting Crowns and Iron Maiden will appear in the same week (Oct. 22 and Oct. 25) at the Greensboro Coliseum.
- If you are a fan of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” maybe you would like to know Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform on Oct. 16 at the Durham Performing Arts Center.
- If you want to celebrate various types of oldies: Aretha Franklin’s tribute show (Oct. 11 at the Tanger Center), Brandi Carlile (Oct. 7 at DPAC) and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (Oct. 27 at DPAC) are for you.
- If you like theater, Tanger Center will stage “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on Oct. 25-30; and “Annie” stops in Durham on Oct. 18-23.
The full list
Here’s a deeper list of events, with links to sites where you can learn about times and tickets and other information.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
Oct. 7: Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 15-16: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 22: Casting Crowns, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 23: Christina Nodal, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 25: Iron Maiden, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 28: NC A&T Homecoming Show, Step, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 29: NC A&T Homecoming Show, Lil Baby, in Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 30: NC A&T Homecoming Gospel Concert, in Greensboro Coliseum
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
300 North Elm St., Greensboro
Oct. 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T., A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin
Oct. 15: That Girl Lay
Oct. 16: Diana Krall
Oct. 20: Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Venus Williams
Oct. 22: An Evening with David Sedaris
Oct. 25-30: “Pretty Woman: The Musical”
Durham Performing Arts Center
123 Vivian St., Durham
Oct. 6: Wanda Sykes
Oct. 7: Brandi Carlile
Oct. 8: Father John Misty
Oct. 11: Gov’t Mule
Oct. 12: Wardruna
Oct. 15: Diana Krall
Oct. 16: Steve Martin & Martin Short
Oct 18-23: “Annie”
Oct. 24: Daniel Howell World Tour
Oct. 27: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Oct. 28: Marcus Mumford
Oct. 29: Jonathan Van Ness
Oct. 30: Straight No Chaser
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem
Oct. 23: Cheer Extreme All-Stars Showcase
PNC Arena
1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
Oct. 6: An evening with David Jeremiah
Oct. 7: Katt Williams
Oct. 12: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 13: Primetime With The Pack
Oct. 18: Greta Van Fleet
Oct. 28: New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 31: Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 South McDowell St., Raleigh
Oct. 7: Maxwell: The Night Tour
Oct. 20: Koe Wetzel w/Trey Lewis and Kolby Cooper
Oct. 28: THE RINK
Spectrum Center
333 East Trade St., Charlotte
Oct. 8: The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
Oct. 20: Lizzo, The Special Tour
Oct. 24: WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW
Oct. 28: Greta Van Fleet
