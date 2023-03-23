SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ben Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights attorney, and the family of Shanquella Robinson, held a news conference on Thursday, March 23, at Livingstone College.

The conference began around 4:30 p.m., and efforted to provide updates on the case, emphasize the ongoing push for ‘diplomatic intervention’ by President Biden, and demanded justice for Shanquella’s death in Cabo from October 2022.

The full event can be watched below:

Details surrounding her death still remain limited; there is still no confirmation on how exactly she passed away. According to Mexican prosecutors, one of Robinson’s friends was the direct aggressor of her death.