Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, one of two brothers charged with the August 11 murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, was booked in the Wake County Detention Center Thursday morning. He is set to appear in Superior Court at 2 p.m. in Raleigh, a CBS 17 crew confirmed Thursday morning.

Marin-Sotelo was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday. Before his transfer to the Wake County Detention Center, Marin-Sotelo was held in Forsyth County on an immigration-related federal detainer.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke with the media shortly after Marin-Sotelo appeared in the jail, saying he could not speak to the suspect’s involvement in the murder as the investigation is ongoing.

Though Baker did say the sheriff’s office is “certain we have two directly involved in [Byrd’s] death.”

Baker also eluded that there could be even more arrests in the works.

This is a developing story and active investigation. Stay with CBS 17 for updates.