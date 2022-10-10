EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and WNCT spoke with a local woman who has her own personal experience battling the disease.

Barb Buck is a part of the WNCT family. She was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January. It’s been nine months and she’s still not out of the woods yet. Buck wanted to share her story to hopefully help others.

Buck works in WNCT’s sales department out of the Jacksonville Bureau, a job she’s wanted for years.

“I love doing sales because I get to learn not only one job, but I also get to learn like 250 different jobs, which I would never have had the opportunity to learn,” said Buck.

In December of last year, she noticed something was off.

“Every time I kept looking in the mirror at myself, something just looked wrong in my breasts. And I couldn’t explain it,” said Buck.

She decided to get a mammogram after finding a lump. Then her doctors decided to do a biopsy. That’s when she got the phone call that changed her life forever.

“It was my doctor calling me for her house with her two small children in the background. And I knew right that in there, that it wasn’t going to be good news,” said Buck. “’You do have cancer.’ And I’m like, you think what that moment is going to be like in your life. And when it happens, it just … your world stops.”

Her doctors told her she had triple-negative breast cancer. They needed to act aggressively and quickly to keep it from spreading. Buck began chemo right away, getting her treatments done every Friday but still showing up to work with a smile despite how she was feeling.

“It was very hard to work. It was very hard to walk in and not vomit during the day around people or around customers or not gag,” said Buck.

It’s been a long and strenuous battle for Buck. She finished chemo in July and had a double mastectomy in August, but she just recently got the news that she’s still not cancer-free.

“That’s just really knocked me off my feet. Because I didn’t know, you know, I knew that. I knew there was a chance,” said Buck.

Despite it all, she’s keeping her positive attitude and wants to share her story to hopefully help others.

“I noticed something was wrong, even before I had the mammogram. Listen to your intuition. You know, that would be my biggest advice to anybody,” said Buck.

Buck hopes to get back to work soon, if the doctor clears her. Her next steps will be daily radiation for the next six-and-a-half weeks and then a chemo pill after that.